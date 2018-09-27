$7.8M Bundy farm sale sparks drive for new listings

A RECENT expression of interest for a 251.7 acre macadamia farm at Welcome Creek attracted multiple contenders to the first-class producing plantation.

A RECENT expression of interest for a 251.7 acre macadamia farm at Welcome Creek attracted multiple contenders to the first-class producing plantation. Bev Lacey

A RECENT expression of interest for a 251.7 acre macadamia farm at Welcome Creek attracted multiple contenders to the first-class producing plantation.

Remax selling agent Aaron Thompson said the nut farm, which yields more than 300 tonnes of produce and has an annual turnover of more than $2 million, sold for a staggering $7.8 million.

Mr Thompson said the level of interest on the property far exceeded his expectations with qualified buyers coming forward locally, as well as interstate and internationally.

"Expressions of interest closed on the property on September 14, 2018 resulting with five contracts submitted on the property,” he said.

"Now I am searching for other producing properties from 20ha to 400+ ha to satisfy the requirements of the multiple buyers who missed out.”

Mr Thompson said the 32,000 tree plantation had set a new benchmark with its recent sale and was eager for any potential sellers to come forward.

Agricultural properties in Bundaberg have been in high demand with a local avocado farm recently being tipped to sell for more than $250 million after being on the market for just one week.

Simpson Farms has a long-standing history in the Bundaberg region with family beginning their farming journey in Childers almost 50 years ago.

The farm is the largest vertically integrated avocado business in Australia, and the total 1531 ha of land produces a mix of both avocados and mangoes.

Two sources last week told the NewsMail the farm was estimated to sell for between $250 and $300 million.

Remax principal Scott Mackey said international attention on local agriculture was on the rise.

Mr Mackey said the region's agricultural property was in high demand with the agent selling multiple million-dollar farms over the past 18 months.

"There is definitely unprecedented interest currently in the region,” Mr Mackey said.

"We are now a globally recognised agriculture niche market.”