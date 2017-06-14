77-year-old woman caught speeding in school zone

A LAPSE in concentration while driving through a school zone could cost you big time.

Bundaberg police are urging people to slow down, especially during school hours, after fining multiple drivers in just a few short hours.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus released a snapshot of speeding traffic infringements handed out to drivers between in a two-hour period on Monday.

"Three of these occurred in a school zone,” Snr Const Loftus said.

They included 77-year-old Kepnock woman who was recorded travelling at 60kmh in a 40kmh zone on McCarthy Rd about 8.40am.

A 27-year-old woman was clocked at 80kmh in a 60kmh zone along Branyan St about 7.15am.

Both women were fined $243 and face the loss of three demerit points.

Other drivers fined by police on Monday included a 40-year-old man clocked at 94kmh in an 80kmh zone on Moore Park Rd at 6.55am and a 63-year-old Bargara man caught at 20kmh over the speed limit on McCarthy Rd at 8.50am.

Sen Const Loftus said it was drivers responsibility to be aware of the road rules, especially in school zone areas.

"Please slow down and if you are a passenger, encourage your driver to stick to the speed limit, be observant and follow road rules,” she said.