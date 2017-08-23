77-year-old tells car thief 'you're not f*****g getting it'

A ONE-MAN crime wave involving car crashes and chases was like something out of the movies.

Clay Kenneth Gordon Nash, 22, was already a wanted man when he drove through a secure gate at the Ramada Hervey Bay, causing $6600 in damage.

But that was just part of a destructive spree in which he played cat-and-mouse with Fraser Coast cops on Tuesday, November 24, 2015.

He demanded a 77-year-old man's car but was told "you're not f*cking getting it" and got punched.

Nash ripped skin off the man's arm as he tried and failed to pull him out the car.

High on drugs, and with a history of drug and traffic offences, Nash rebuffed efforts to arrest him.

Just seven weeks earlier he was found with a loaded firearm. He soon after breached his bail conditions, Crown prosecutor Sarah Klemm told Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Several times on November 24 Nash got away - by reversing into police, speeding off, even driving at them.

"He drove dangerously, swerving over the centre line. (Police) had to take action to avoid being hit," Ms Klemm added.

The court heard Nash even drove into a motel yard, sending barbecue furniture flying.

Outside a nightclub, he stole a Toyota Landcruiser, then smashed through a wooden fence and drove over bollards at high speeds.

Some pursuits happened on foot, as when Nash jumped through a window, smashing a glass screen.

After his eventual arrest that Tuesday afternoon, Nash stayed in custody, where he later smashed a prison phone, telling jailers: "I don't give a f*ck about the phone."

Defence barrister Peter Richards said Nash's crime spree behaviour stemmed from immaturity.

"It's like a scene from one of the movies where some young man has decided that this is the appropriate way to behave."

The court heard Nash wanted to leave bad influences in Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Bundaberg, and move to Townsville where a relative lived.

Mr Richards said Nash had a devoted and supportive family.

"There is a safety net, if you like, available to Mr Nash," he told Justice Helen Bowskill.

It was "a miracle" nobody was killed during the spree, Justice Bowskill told Nash.

"It is a very sad thing that you stand in this court. Such a young man."

Nash was sentenced on 30 charges.

These included breaching bail, dangerous driving, failing to stop and possessing the drug ice.

He was given three years jail for drug possession and three years for the one-day crime spree offences.

Because of 638 days already spent in custody, Nash was eligible for parole immediately.

