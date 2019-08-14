Menu
Crime

$90M HAUL: QLD police smash global drug syndicate

by Cloe Read
14th Aug 2019 9:49 AM | Updated: 10:32 AM
POLICE have seized 766kg of MDMA in a large targeted drug operation in southeast Queensland.

The investigation, which involved both Queensland and overseas jurisdictions, targeted an international organised crime syndicate linked to the distribution of large quantities of high-purity drugs.

 

Police have seized 766kg of MDMA powder in one of Queensland and Australia’s most significant drug seizures.
Detective Superintendent Jon Wacker confirmed it was an international organised crime syndicate.

He said police had seized 766kg of MDMA. There was also 200kg of methampetamine, or ice, seized in Auckland in New Zealand last week.

Police also seized $108,000 in cash and vehicles.

The drugs seized have a potential street value of $90 million, police said.

Two United Kingdom citizens, a 51-year-old man and a 40-year-old man have been charged with drug possession and supply.

Police have seized 766kg of MDMA powder in one of Queensland and Australia’s most significant drug seizures.
A 26-year-old Loganlea man has been charged with possession and supply and being a participant in a criminal organisation under the Queensland Serious and Organised Crime legislation.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said most of the warrants were in the southeast Queensland region.

A 51-year-old woman in New South Wales was also charged in relation to cash found.

