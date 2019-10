The Queensland Ambulance Service checked to see if a 75-year-old woman had injuries after her car ran off the road.

A 75-YEAR-OLD woman was stuck when her car drove off the road in Sharon on Saturday morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service’s Bundaberg senior operations supervisor Martin Kelly said that the woman suffered no injuries from the incident which happened on Gin Gin Rd just after 7am.

The driver was unable to open her car door.

However, an off-duty police officer helped her get out of the car from the passenger door, he said. She did not need to be taken to hospital.