73 NOMINEES: Vote for your top sport volunteer champion

Who is your top sport volunteer? Keagan Elder

VOLUNTEERS make a big difference in our lives.

One area where the presence of volunteers is truly felt is in sport, where dedicated locals give their time to make sport what it is.

The NewsMail asked locals to nominate their favourite sport volunteers and had 73 volunteers nominated.

Just one of the volunteers, Kymmy McIntosh, was nominated by Miranda Lammin.

The NDRL volunteer was heaped with praise.

"Women's league tag has been a huge success this year in the NDRL competition and she is the backbone of it," Ms Lammin said.

"Kym's support throughout the season has been above and beyond.

"Being able to have this competition has been great not only for our clubs but for our communities as well - it has created friendships and memories."