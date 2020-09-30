$721 million star’s fiance kept receipts

The partner of the world’s most expensive athlete waited for the right time to fire off the heavy criticism she’d sat on for months.

Hi, haters, Brittany Matthews sees you.

As Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs torched Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens during "Monday Night Football," 34-20, Matthews not only called out her fiancé's critics on Twitter but flipped them the middle finger in an Instagram video.

"I LOVE when the sh*t talking comes out! #4……. riiiiiiiight…" Matthews tweeted in response to Mahomes' fourth touchdown pass of the game.

In a separate tweet, Matthews continued, "No, let them keeping ranking him #4 in the league….. we love it."

How many touchdowns for Mahomes? pic.twitter.com/5yzB0EwNfB — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 29, 2020

On her Instagram story, Matthews also used emojis to mock ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" crew for unanimously picking the Ravens to beat the Chiefs.

Earlier this summer, Mahomes ranked No. 4 on NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2020." Ravens quarterback Jackson finished first, followed by Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams stud defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Matthews also appeared in an Instagram video on Monday night, in which she counted to four on one hand, adding extra emphasis to the final number.

Brittany Matthews flips off haters

Mahomes, who got engaged to Matthews this month, finished Monday's win over the Ravens with four touchdowns and zero interceptions for 385 yards. Matthews then wrapped her night with a Twitter mic drop.

"Guess what, people doubted us, we won, surprised? Nope," she posted.

The pair on Wednesday however put the haters behind them as they announced their pregnancy on social media.

An image of Mahomes standing behind Mitchell as they both look down at an ultrasound was shared on both of their personal Instagram accounts and quickly made it's way across social media.

Fans of course couldn't help themselves with a photoshopped picture of Lamar Jackson in the ultrasound blowing up.

