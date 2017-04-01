71 claims for Wide Bay Burnett region in Debbie's aftermath

Wide Bay Burnett has registered over 70 claims in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.

WHILE ex-tropical cyclone Debbie left a trail of destruction up north, insurance claims for the Wide Bay Burnett region remain relatively low, according to the Royal Automobile Club of Queensland.

More than 1400 insurance claims have been registered with the RACQ, but only 71 were from the Wide Bay Burnett region.

A spokesperson from the RACQ said it was a low number for the moment, but the organisation expected the number to "increase significantly in the coming days."

"So far the majority of claims are for storm damage with a small number for flooding," the spokesperson said.

"RACQ Insurance customers can rest assured that they are covered for damage caused by storm, cyclone, flood and storm surge."

Maryborough and Hervey Bay Insurance Brokers only received 30 claims over the past few days.

Principal Andrew Stevens said it was a minor number, with most registering claims for superficial damage to property.

"It's quite superficial damage...it's welcoming news this time, to see that everybody is safe," he said.

"Some people have likely not reported the claims yet so there's still a chance there will be more.

"The claims are still being assessed, but some could be up to $3000 on average."

Mr Stevens encouraged people to report any damages to their insurers as soon as possible.

"They want to know what the damages are, and they can't assist if they don't know the extent of the damge. They're the ones paying the bill," he said.