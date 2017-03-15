$70m Bundaberg factory set to open in August

PLANT VIEWING: Plant Manager Justin Weier talks to Treasurer Curtis Pitt and Leanne Donaldson at the Knauf Plasterboard Factory at Port Bundaberg.

TAKE one look inside the Knauf Plasterboard factory and it's easy to see what $70 million will buy you.

The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is slowly taking shape and the NewsMail was invited for a tour inside the plant with State Treasurer Curtis Pitt who gave it his tick of approval yesterday.

"Attracting a global operation like Knauf to Bundaberg offers many benefits for the local community including the creation of 60 jobs in the region, and around 70 when full production is reached in two years," he said.

TAKING SHAPE: Work is progressing at The Knauf Plasterboard Factory at Port Bundaberg.

No photographs or video were allowed inside as equipment inside the factory is considered proprietary technology.

But it was clear from the size and scope of the facility it's unlike anything Bundaberg has seen before.

Mr Pitt said as a key investor in the Port of Bundaberg Industrial Precinct, Knauf was "helping to attract other major investors and businesses to the area".

Knauf plant manager Justin Weier said the factory was on track for "conditioning" in early July and the start of production in mid-August.

TAKING SHAPE: Tonnes of materials are being used at The Knauf Plasterboard Factory at Port Bundaberg.

Mr Weier said the Knauf was committed to local jobs.

"As I understand it we have about 90 to 100 people here doing the mechanical installation and the vast majority of them are local Bundaberg people," Mr Weier said.

"Once we're operational we will have a local management team and support staff.

"The plan is to focus on as many local employees as possible."

ON TRACK: Treasurer Curtis Pitt talks to Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson at the Knauf Plasterboard Factory Port Bundaberg.

That's great news for the Bundaberg region which has struggled with a high unemployment rate for years.

Mr Weier said once the factory was up and running, about 100,000 tonnes of gypsum would be imported through the port each year.