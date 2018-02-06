$70K report for Woodgate sand erosion

WATER DAMAGE: Residents have been using markers on Woodgate Beach to record the progress of beach erosion.

AFTER many years of dealing with erosion, Woodgate residents are finally getting some help.

Bundaberg Regional Council has budgeted $70,000 and last month employed a coastal engineer to do a study aimed at developing a Shoreline Erosion Management Plan.

Woodgate Residents Association president John Trevor said the SEMP was a positive step for the Woodgate community.

"Erosion has been an issue forever, it got particularly bad after the floods in 2011 and 2013,” Mr Trevor said.

Bundaberg Regional Council divisional representative and environmental spokesman Bill Trevor said the foreshore had also suffered a significant battering in recent months due to the high tidal activity.

"However, the issues associated with foreshore erosion at Woodgate Beach have been ongoing for a substantial length of time and Council is keen to implement erosion and buffer zone management works and have budgeted around $70,000 for the study.”

Cr Trevor said in places Woodgate beach had lost 3m-4m of sand.

Other parts have seen trees washed out and become very cliff-like with 8m-9m drop-offs.

"It's just nature,” Cr Trevor said but added that it was now "starting to impact beach access and amenities like the boat ramp”.

"A lot of the community is worried and very interested to see what can be done. There are areas that need protecting.”

Cr Trevor said the SEMP, which should take about six months to finish, would allow council to take immediate action on erosion.

"Currently, any reactive work requires approval by the State Government on a case-by- case basis,” he said.

"The SEMP puts in place an agreed action plan that allows council to respond when required.”

The Woodgate Beach community is invited to a public meeting this Saturday to discuss the beach erosion issue and hear from coastal engineer Paul O'Brien from environmental consultants Water Technology.

Cr Trevor also said the Council had put in place a number of marker boards on the beach to help residents chart potential erosion.

This Saturday's meeting will also advise residents how they can be involved in the development of the SEMP.

"The meeting will be held at the Woodgate Community Hall this Saturday immediately following the Woodgate and District Residents Association's annual general meeting. It is expected the SEMP information session will commence around 9.45am.”

The council is also evaluating beach erosion at Miara, Coonarr and Moore Park.