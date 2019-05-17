$700k funding to provide sweet relief for Bundy diabetics

TACKLING diabetes head on will see $700,000 delivered for a Bundaberg Community Diabetes Service - a new approach to complex care that will address a significant service gap for patients living with the condition.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt welcomed yesterday's announcement which has been funded through the Community Hospitals and Health Program and will be commissioned by the Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast PHN.

"More than 7000 people (6.7 per cent) are registered with the National Diabetes Support Scheme in Bundaberg, which is above the state average of 4.8 percent. However it is likely there are more people with diabetes who are undiagnosed,” Mr Pitt said.

"As someone with a family history of late onset diabetes, I know that this is a disease which doesn't discriminate.

"This is not an election commitment, it is a fully funded program which has been identified as needed in this community, which will target high complexity and high-risk patients with diabetes.”

Without dedicated diabetes services in Bundaberg, high complexity and high-risk patients, who make up 20 per cent of people with diabetes, are missing out on specialist car, or having to wait too long for it.

The new Community Diabetes Service will be delivered by advanced skill GPs, supported by an endocrinologist and a multidisciplinary care team.