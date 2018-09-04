700,000 parcels, 500 jobs at centre of new mail facility

IPSWICH families are so addicted to online shopping, Australia Post is building the largest parcel facility and delivery centre in the southern hemisphere at Redbank to cope with demand.

Goodman Group and Australia Post have started construction at the new centre which will cover 10 football fields at Redbank Motorway Estate.

The site will be operational prior to peak period in 2019 and will be capable of processing up to 700,000 parcels a day as the key delivery hub and parcel processing centre in Queensland.

More than 500 people will work at the new facility in Ipswich.

Australia Post has committed to a 15-year lease on the 13.5 hectare site and will invest more than $200 million in the new hub.

Australians spent $21.3 billion online last year and Ipswich has one of the highest category growth rates in online shopping for homewares and appliances, with year-on-year growth exceeding 38%.

Australia Post Group Chief Operating Officer Bob Black said the love affair with online shopping was not slowing down.

"Our $200 million investment - which includes automated processing technology and improved parcel scanning and tracking - is demonstration of our commitment to Queensland jobs and to remaining Australia's preferred and most trusted delivery provider, and will ensure we're well-equipped to manage future volume growth," he said.

"If you're sending a parcel to or from Queensland, this new Redbank facility will benefit you. We chose Redbank because it's strategically located between Brisbane and Ipswich and sits at the edge of three major motorway interchanges, providing multiple access points to arterial routes."

Once fully developed, Goodman's investment will exceed $1 billion. To date Goodman has committed over $400 million to the estate.

Goodman Australia general manager Jason Little said advancements in technology, supply chain improvements and increasing online sales were driving demand for industrial property all around the world.

"Our customers want to be in close proximity to their customers and Redbank Motorway Estate's location, combined with advanced sortation technologies, allows thousands of products to be ordered online, picked, packed and delivered to Brisbane and the Gold Coast in half a day," Mr Little said.

"As our customers focus on improving their delivery, online and supply chain operations, Goodman has been investing in the best located properties to assist. We've extended our existing landbank at Redbank by another 87 hectares to ensure future supply for this growing demand."

The project will be developed quickly over five stages to allow Australia Post the flexibility to start operations as soon as possible.

The first stage of construction (about 24,000 sqm) will be completed by the end of this year to enable the sortation installation to start in January 2019.

Overall completion is targeted for October 2019 - in time for the peak Christmas period.

Key construction and sustainability features:

48,677 sqm purpose built warehouse with a further 20,000 sqm in covered awnings

1,600 sqm of office space

Staff health and wellbeing features including air conditioning within the 34,000 sqm sortation space

Sustainability features including LED lighting, 80,000 litres of rainwater storage capacity for water recycling and solar generation.