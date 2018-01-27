7 top hikes to take in Bundaberg and North Burnett

IT'S the Australia Day long weekend and you're looking to get outdoors for some adventure but don't know where to go.

Bundaberg and North Burnett Tourism has compiled seven of the best hikes you can take within our beautiful region.

Auburn River National Park

DISCOVER a contrasting landscape of snaking river against the rugged water-sculpted granite found at Auburn River National Park.

There are two options here.

The first, the 1.5km Riverbed and Rock Pools Walk, is not for the fainthearted and takes about an hour.

This walk travels the edge of the river through dry rainforest, eucalyptus forest and creek vegetation.

Take a refreshing swim as your reward at the end of the walk.

The second is a 3.2km stroll along the top of the gorge through open rainforest.

Cania Gorge

National Park

A SANDSTONE wilderness with stunning backdrops, Cania Gorge National Park makes for a pleasant all-day weekend hike.

If you're looking for stunning views then you can't go past Castle Mountain Lookout. A 22km return track offers breathtaking views of Lake Cania.

Alternatively, take the children for a picnic just a short walk along Three Moon Creek with ample opportunity to spot wildlife and admire the sandstone cliffs.

Coalstoun Lakes National Park

ATOP an extinct volcano lies two large craters, which form shallow lakes throughout the year.

The 4.4km Coalstoun Lakes walking track leads up the northern side of the crater and rewards you with stunning crater views.

Mount Walsh National Park

THE most popular and well-known national park in the North Burnett, Mount Walsh offers towering views of the North Burnett region.

If you're looking for something for younger kids, or just not up to the five-hour hike to the summit, try out the 3km Rock Pool Walk.

A pleasant moderate grade walk to the rock pools through hoop pine rainforest and grassy woodlands leads to shady picnic spots and refreshing rock pools.

The Bluff Walking Track is a short 3km return track but expect a five-hour trip due to the steepness.

For more information and details about accommodation options, visit www.bundabergregion.

org.