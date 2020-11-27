7+ EVENTS: How theatre back in the spotlight during pandemic

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM: Cast from the Playhouse Theatre Bundaberg's upcoming Shakespeare performance bringing joy in the Botanic Gardens.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM: Cast from the Playhouse Theatre Bundaberg's upcoming Shakespeare performance bringing joy in the Botanic Gardens.

THE show must go on.

It's an age-old saying in show business and it's been perfectly embodied by the Playhouse Theatre Bundaberg amid there efforts perform in a pandemic.

And after putting their 2020 season on hold, performers are getting the chance to take the stage with Shakespeare's comedy A Midsummer Night's Dream - only this time they won't be on their regular stage.

Having planned the show during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, the Playhouse took their show outdoors and secured the stage at Riverfeast.

Co-director of the show Rebecca Hutchins said everyone had been working extremely hard to bring the aesthetic and script to life.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM: Cast from the Playhouse Theatre Bundaberg's upcoming Shakespeare performance bringing joy in the Botanic Gardens. Photo: Kyle Schneider.

She said they've made a few tweaks to the language to ensure it has a wide appeal while still staying true to its Shakespearean flare.

The show is set to have 30 performers take the stage without an interval break, as a result of the COVID rules during planning.

Ms Hutchins said it would be a relaxed atmosphere with a bar and a food vendor at the shows.

A Midsummer Night's Dream is playing next week on Thursday, December 3, at 6.30pm, Friday at 7.30pm and Saturday at 7.30pm.

Tickets are $20.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM: Cast from the Playhouse Theatre Bundaberg's upcoming Shakespeare performance bringing joy in the Botanic Gardens. Photo: Kyle Schneider.

The gates about an hour earlier than the show begins to give you plenty of time to get your food, a drink and settle in for the performance.

You can get your tickets and look at the food menu by contacting the Playhouse.

Ms Hutchins said while they are only now getting their 2020 shows on the stage, patrons need not worry about missing the stellar line up of shows.

They will still go ahead, just at different times, and there's a potential for two additional shows to join the mix.

One of the highly anticipated show's on the local Playhouse's season was Mamma Mia, and for ABBA and theatre fans alike, there's good news.

The show will be taking place at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre in January, with less shows but greater capacity.

After a tough of year for the non-for-profit, without any shows for income, the theatre is urging people who want to support them to book a seat.

Ms Hutchins said those interested can phone the Playhouse Box Office on 4153 1904 and leave a message if no one picks up.

Proud of their efforts to keep entertaining the community and flexing their artistic muscles through Zoom play readings and the live streamed BURP shows (Bundaberg's Unique Relaxed Performances), Ms Hutchins said as an organisation they had been open-minded and upbeat given the circumstances.

For more information about the Playhouse Theatre Bundaberg shows click here.

On Friday night the Playhouse is holding their second last BURP performance of the year, which you can live stream from the comfort of your home.

The theatre's final BURP show is just in time for Christmas on Christmas Eve.

You can watch the shows from 7.25pm on their Facebook page.

While the Playhouse finds their spotlight once again, there's been plenty of other activities taking shape across the region.

Here's a list of seven events coming up in Bundaberg:

• Childers Outdoor Movie Night

The Polar Express will be screened at the Childers Showgrounds, 5 Ridgway St, on December 5 from 5pm, for those looking to kickstart the festive season with a Christmas film.

While this is a free event, tickets are essential and strictly limited.

This event is part of the Bundaberg Regional Council's 12 Days of Christmas program.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase on-site and you can bring your own picnic rugs or camp chairs as no seating will be provided.

• Hinkler Innovation Series 2020

Kicking off on December 3, the fifth Hinkler Innovation Series will be held at the Bundaberg Multiplex Convention Centre and celebrate the winner of the Hinkler Innovation Award and the first recipient of the inaugural Junior Hinkler Innovation Award.

With an AgTech theme, the keynote presentation via teleconference will be Sarah Nolet - the CEO and founder of AgThentic.

Cost is $45, for more information phone 4130 4713.

• Emerging Young Creators Market

From 4-7.30pm on December 4, head to BRAG Park for the Emerging Young Creators Market.

Designed for people of all ages to attend, there is said to be creations to purchase and live entertainment.

For more information phone 4130 4750.

• Bullyard Hall Christmas Fair

Head down to the Bullyard Hall and Recreation Club at 2359 Bucca Road Bullyard for the Christmas Fair on December 6.

Held from 7am - 5pm, entry is a gold coin and for the parents looking to take their kids to the fair, Santa is set to make an appearance.

There will be market stalls, food and drink vendors, rides, games and live bands all day.

For more information about the fair or what to do in order for Santa to give your child a gift phone 0414 429 973.

• Free family film

Get into the festive spirit with The Nutcracker and the Four Realms free screening at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on December 9.

The movie starts at 6pm and is a family friendly sensory screening.

According to What's on Bundaberg, the cinema lights are dimmed (not darkened) and the movie volume lowered for sensitive ears.

For more information click here.

• Carols in the City

The Moncrieff Entertainment Centre will be filled with Christmas cheer on December 11 and 12 for Carols in the City.

Replacing the Carols by Candlelight at the Recreational Precinct, this event will be streamed through social media platforms and YouTube for those who miss out on a ticket.

For more information click here.

• emerge 2020

This year's emerge exhibition is currently showing at the Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery weekdays from 9.30 - 5pm and 10am - 2pm on weekends.

The exhibition showcases various forms of art created by secondary school students from across the region.

The artworks will be on display until February 7.

For more information phone 4130 4750.

MORE STORIES

• COVID SAFE? Police reveal how region's venues stack up

• ON THE BOARD: Bundy passes go to feature on Monopoly game

• BOOGIE IS BACK: Publican ready for relaxed rules