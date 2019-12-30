7 Bundy court stories that happened around businesses

IT HAS been an eventful year in Bundaberg's courtrooms.

Here the NewsMail looks back at some of the stories that have made headlines involving local businesses falling prey to some kind of illegal act.

Chocolate thief

Bundaberg's Dion Lee Goebel found himself paying big time after he took chocolate bars and a drink from Woolworths Bundaberg. In January, the 21-year-old had to pay $500 in fines plus $10 for the stolen goods in.

SWEET TOOTH: Dion Lee Goebel, 21, stole $10 worth of confectionery and was slapped with a $500 fine after facing Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday. contributed

***

Woman throws punch outside grocery store

IT WAS June when Sheena Dorothy Rose Thompson faced court for common assault after "losing it" at another woman outside Gayndah's Foodworks.

Thompson was fined $400 for the attack.

***

Attack on fish and chip shop

LISA Monk had planned her robbery of the Fisherman's Inn chip shop for months.

But that plan failed when she put it into action, only to be hit by one shop owner and restrained by another.

In February, Monk was sentenced to 2.5 years prison, suspended after four months.

The attempted armed robbery happened at the Fisherman's Inn takeaway shop on Bourbong St. Contributed

***

Obstructing police in IGA car park

Earlier this month, Rebecca Lee Wright was charged with one count of committing a public nuisance and obstructing police in an IGA car park, while on parole.

Wright proceeded to yell abuse, grabbed a firm hold of a nearby pole and refused to let go, resisted getting into the police car and headbutted the perspex glass of the vehicle.

Rebecca Lee Wright. Picture: Contributed.

***

Jail for grog thefts

IT WAS in June when a Bundaberg mother was sentenced for stealing three bottles of alcohol from Liquorland and Dan Murphy's.

She was also fined $400.

RE-SENTENCED: Helena Maree Fisher will stay in jail until August. contributed

***

Pokies thief has his luck run out

Adam Joseph Cotter thought he hit the jackpot when he stole money from pokie machines in April, but his luck ran out when he appeared in court.

In three days between April 27 and 29, Cotter stole $10,000 in cash and caused significant damage to pokie machines and doors at the Bundaberg Services Club and the Across the Waves Sports Club.

Adam Joseph Cotter was one of two offenders who broke into the Across the Waves Sports Club where he stole money from the pokie machines.

***

Man's string of thefts

A STRING of thefts at Bundaberg stores led to jail time for one man.

Brendan John Hodda, 41, has 57 stealing charges against his name and in November he pleaded guilty to eight counts of stealing after previous conviction, possession of drugs and possession of a weapon.

Brendan John Hodda pleaded guilty to multiple stealing charges in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday. Contributed

***