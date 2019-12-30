7 Bundy court stories that happened around businesses
IT HAS been an eventful year in Bundaberg's courtrooms.
Here the NewsMail looks back at some of the stories that have made headlines involving local businesses falling prey to some kind of illegal act.
Bundaberg's Dion Lee Goebel found himself paying big time after he took chocolate bars and a drink from Woolworths Bundaberg. In January, the 21-year-old had to pay $500 in fines plus $10 for the stolen goods in.
***
Woman throws punch outside grocery store
IT WAS June when Sheena Dorothy Rose Thompson faced court for common assault after "losing it" at another woman outside Gayndah's Foodworks.
Thompson was fined $400 for the attack.
***
LISA Monk had planned her robbery of the Fisherman's Inn chip shop for months.
But that plan failed when she put it into action, only to be hit by one shop owner and restrained by another.
In February, Monk was sentenced to 2.5 years prison, suspended after four months.
***
Obstructing police in IGA car park
Earlier this month, Rebecca Lee Wright was charged with one count of committing a public nuisance and obstructing police in an IGA car park, while on parole.
Wright proceeded to yell abuse, grabbed a firm hold of a nearby pole and refused to let go, resisted getting into the police car and headbutted the perspex glass of the vehicle.
***
IT WAS in June when a Bundaberg mother was sentenced for stealing three bottles of alcohol from Liquorland and Dan Murphy's.
She was also fined $400.
***
Pokies thief has his luck run out
Adam Joseph Cotter thought he hit the jackpot when he stole money from pokie machines in April, but his luck ran out when he appeared in court.
In three days between April 27 and 29, Cotter stole $10,000 in cash and caused significant damage to pokie machines and doors at the Bundaberg Services Club and the Across the Waves Sports Club.
***
A STRING of thefts at Bundaberg stores led to jail time for one man.
Brendan John Hodda, 41, has 57 stealing charges against his name and in November he pleaded guilty to eight counts of stealing after previous conviction, possession of drugs and possession of a weapon.
***