This $7 bottle just won Wine Of The Year, so we'll take 12

As the nation that invented the pastime goon-of-fortune and use cartons of beer as a currency to pay friends who help us move house, it's safe to say our drinking culture is synonymous with a bargain.

And if you've become accustomed to drinking mid-range rosé like it's going out of fashion, it very well could be. For the second time in three years, a $7 bottle of white wine has been named as the best Australian drop under $20 at the Winestate Wine of the Year Awards in Adelaide. Yep, the pink plonk's days could be numbered.

A panel of expert judges made up of winemakers and wine scientists (yes, that's a real job) chose the Story Bay Semillon Sauvignon Blanc 2017, from a field of 2,500 wines over 12 months of blind tastings.

Sold exclusively at Liquorland, First Choice Liquor and Vintage Cellars, the drop is described by the tasting panel as having "vibrant tropical fruit aromas including passionfruit, with notes of lime and blossom, hints of herbal tea and fresh cut grass, and a zesty and refreshing acid backbone that provides structure and length."

Winestate publisher and head of the judging panel Peter Simic said the wine, from Western Australia's famed Margaret River region, stood out for delivering on both quality and value.

"It was pretty close but this wine had the highest rating out of all the tastings at the lowest price, it really deserved the trophy," he said.

"For the amazing value price of $7, plus high blind judging score, this should be everybody's everyday drinking wine!"

And if Pete says we can have a glass every day, then in Pete we trust.

This originally appeared on Whimn and has been republished with permission.