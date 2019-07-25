Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Coast woman has been caught up in a $6 million love scam, conned into giving up her superannuation, personal possessions, cars and assets.
A Coast woman has been caught up in a $6 million love scam, conned into giving up her superannuation, personal possessions, cars and assets. Contributed
Crime

$6M LOVE SCAM: Woman duped into giving up super, assets

Matty Holdsworth
by
25th Jul 2019 9:33 AM | Updated: 10:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NAMBOUR woman has been caught up in a $6 million love scam, conned into giving up her superannuation, personal possessions, cars and assets.

She also had her personal bank account used by her online lover to deposit $6 million of allegedly stolen funds from a Korean business.

South African offenders, posing as the American lover gained access to the victim business and sent an email informing them of a change of bank account details.

An email provided bank account details for the payment to be transferred into.

It was later established by Nambour detectives who identified the 60-year-old woman as the holder of the account, who was the victim of a romance fraud initiated by a dating site.

Police and foreign banks where able to intercept and recover $5.7 million.

Further investigations with the woman revealed she had purchased a $134,000 Toyota Sahara vehicle which police have recovered.

Police are working with a law firm representing the Korean company to continue the investigation and identify the path of the remaining money.

The woman had lost more than $100,000 herself being conned by the "love interest" purporting to a man from the US.

When police interviewed her, she said she was caught up in the scam for 18 months with the man claiming to be a real person on the dating site.

She had never met him, saw a fake driver's license and US passports over the net.

She even had a recording of the man and spoke to other associates who did not have American accents.

The offender allegedly told her he was entitled to 5 per cent as his business dealings and that she should buy two cars and remove money up to $330,000. As a result she purchased the Landcruiser.

The woman subsequently relinquished ownership of the vehicle which was seized by police.

The woman has been served with a fraud warning letter. Further investigations will be made.

More Stories

crime editors picks fraud love interest nambour scam sunshine coast sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Pitt: Youth unemployment down on the card

    premium_icon Pitt: Youth unemployment down on the card

    Politics SIX months after the controversial Cashless Debit Card was rolled out in the region and youth unemployment is down, according to Hinkler MP Keith Pitt.

    • 25th Jul 2019 10:02 AM
    Massive moth surprises woman at Moore Park

    premium_icon Massive moth surprises woman at Moore Park

    Pets & Animals Moth catches Bundy woman by surprise

    VOTE NOW: Who is your favourite Bundy sales agent?

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who is your favourite Bundy sales agent?

    Property Readers nominated 52 favourites and we're looking for the number one

    Gold Coast developer snaps up 21 lots in Woodgate

    premium_icon Gold Coast developer snaps up 21 lots in Woodgate

    Council News 'It's a real boost for the Woodgate area'