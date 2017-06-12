22°
Sport

$697,000 funding boost for SEQ racing

12th Jun 2017 6:42 PM
Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club
Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club Paul Donaldson BUN151016DOG4

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE state government is feeding $697,000 into Southeast Queensland racing organisations.

Racing Minister Grace Grace has published a list of groups slated to receive funding in tomorrow's budget, saying the funds are intended for upgraded facilities and new infrastructure.

"I am pleased to be able to approve this funding program which will begin to address infrastructure requirements immediately with phase one to be completed within 18 months," Ms Grace said.

"Our clubs in country and regional areas are a key part of their local economies while also providing a strong social connection. They need to be supported and I know these projects will make a difference to racing in Southeast Queensland."

Ms Grace said each submission was assessed for its ability to improve racing operations, enhance industry returns and deliver better workplace health and safety and animal welfare outcomes.

Kilcoy Race Club is set to receive part of the budget boost.
Kilcoy Race Club is set to receive part of the budget boost. Vicki Wood

The clubs sharing in the funding in Southeast Queensland are:

Thoroughbreds

  • Beaudesert Race Club - $178,550 for Barriers, Jockey/steward facilities
  • Bundaberg Race Club - $40,400 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Stables
  • Burrandowan RC - $25,400 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Running rail, Towers
  • Eidsvold RC - $15,500 for Running rail
  • Esk Jockey Club - $5,400 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Fencing
  • Gayndah Jockey Club - $60,400 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Fencing, Running rail, Towers
  • Gympie Turf Club - $38,011 for Running rail
  • Kilcoy Race Club - $114,900 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Lightning protection, Water storage
  • Kumbia Race Club - $26,000 for Running rail, Towers
  • Lockyer Race Club - $48,642 for Barriers, Marquees/outdoor structures, Tie-up stalls
  • Monto Race Club - $106,666 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Tie-up stalls, Towers
  • Mt Perry Race Club - $400 for Horse Welfare Equipment
  • Nanango Race Club - $400 for Horse Welfare Equipment
  • South Burnett RC - $27,400 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Fencing, Running rail Towers, Place Getter Stalls
  • Sunshine Coast TC - $9,000 for Lightning protection

Harness

  • Albion Park Harness Racing Club and Brisbane Greyhound Racing Club - $26,000 for Lightning Protection
  • Marburg Harness Racing Club - $10,000 for Track Upgrade
  • Redcliffe Harness Racing Club - $60,000 for Semaphore boards, Track Upgrade

Greyhounds

  • Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club - $235,000 for Broadcasting equipment, Lures, Starting boxes, Track equipment, Track Upgrade
  • Capalaba Greyhound Racing Club - $181,500 for Air-conditioning, Broadcasting equipment, Starting boxes, Track upgrade, Water storage
  • Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club - $110,000 for lighting

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson called in another sign of the Palaszczuk Government's support for country and regional racing.

"This vital infrastructure funding will make a massive difference to the racing industry in Bundaberg and the Wide Bay."

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said: "What a great outcome for racing in Maryborough and the Wide Bay and for our local race clubs, who will get a real shot in the arm from the State Budget."

Racing Queensland CEO Dr Eliot Forbes said the Country and Regional Capital Works Program was for projects under $1 million with a separate process for those over that amount.

"The process was detailed and collaborative to ensure fairness and a level playing field for all involved," Dr Forbes said

"Racing facilities were visited across the state with interviews conducted and venue assessment reports produced.

"We also consulted with industry stakeholders regarding club and industry infrastructure requirements as well as conducting analysis of previous club infrastructure investment to identify trends."

Topics:  queensland budget 2017 seq racing

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

WHO doesn’t love a good market!? The fresh produce, the beautiful handmade crafts and clothes, the to-die-for food trucks – the list of pros goes on.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

LETTER: Why not bring the Cashless Debit Card?

LETTER: Why not bring the Cashless Debit Card?

I WAS a social security field assessor for more 20 years and I whole-heartedly support the cashless debit card.

Drink-driver allowed restricted work licence

Allan James.

Man assures the court he will not drink-drive

Bundy's produce stars on Masterchef

AUSSIE FARMERS: Producers including Austchilli's Trent De Paoli (left) and Bunda Ginga's Anthony Rehbein (second from right) on Masterchef on Sunday night.

"As farmers you've got to market your product”

Roads set for a revamp

Road works are being carried out.

Work beginning this week

Local Partners

Monto Cattle Club on roll at region events

Monto Cattle Club kids took out several top spots at Sub-Chambers

SmartCity training college officially de-registered

CUT OFF: SmartCity has been officially cut off from providing nationally-recognised courses.

BREAKING: Coast-based national training college barred by regulators

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 28 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets. June 10, 2017

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

SNOW WAY: Winter wonderland coming to Toowoomba

The Garden City’s Bell Street Mall will be transformed

Aussies Cate Blanchett, Tim Minchin miss out at Tonys

BETTE Midler steals the show at the Tony Awards by refusing to leave the stage, while Aussies miss out

Host Spacey hints at gay rumours at Tonys

Kevin Spacey has led tributes to his 'House of Cards' co-star Elizabeth Norment, who recently passed away at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York.

"I'm coming out ... no, wait, no ..."

Bachelor in Paradise production halted over ‘misconduct’

DeMario Jackson.

A US Bachelor spinoff has been shut down

Black Panther trailer is here to get your blood pumping

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther.

MARVEL Studios has debuted the first trailer for Black Panther

Katy Perry ranks sex with Orlanda Bloom, John Mayer

John Mayer probably isn't going to love this.

“I would have sex with all of them when I get out of this place!”

Stewart downs F1 'shoey' with Aussie Ricciardo

Patrick Stewart performs a 'shoey' at the Canadian Grand Prix.

'Star Trek' actor joins in as Aussie celebrates third in F1 race.

Judah breaks through Tina Arena's Chains on The Voice

Judah Kelly performs on The Voice.

Judah earns standing ovation after taking on Tina Arena classic

SPACIOUS UNIT IN A GREAT CENTRAL LOCATION

3/60 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

Located in the very sought after Bundaberg West area, this unit is just a few minutes walk to the major Hinkler Place Shopping Centre via the Railway line overpass...

LARGE 1,231m2 ALLOTMENT WITH LOADS OF SHED SPACE

1a Pinnacle Court, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Here is a property ideally suited for those looking for a modern rendered 4 bedroom home on a large allotment with ample room to install sheds, pools and still...

LEADING BEAUTY BUSINESS

53 Watson Street, Bundaberg South 4670

Commercial This is an outstanding opportunity to join Australia's Booming Billion Dollar Beauty ... $250,000 +...

This is an outstanding opportunity to join Australia's Booming Billion Dollar Beauty and Anti-Ageing Industry. Established in 1990, Vanessa Morgan Skin...

TIDY 3 BEDROOM BRICK WITH 6M x 6M POWERED SHED

7 Pecton Place, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $237,500

With 3 built in bedrooms, air conditioned open plan living, ceiling fans, 6m x 6m powered shed and huge outdoor entertaining area this property will certainly not...

GREAT VALUE 3 BEDROOM RETURNING $270 P/W ON 1012m2 BLOCK

16 Marks Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 1 1 $175,000

With 3 great size bedrooms, separate dining and lounge areas, 1,012m2 allotment, concrete stumps, good roof and guttering plus aluminum windows throughout, this...

LARGE EXECUTIVE HOME, PRIME LOCATION, HUGE BLOCK

5 Kennedy Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Ideally situated in Bundaberg West next to Millbank sits this large 361m2 executive family home on a fantastic 1482m2 corner block. The very house proud owners...

BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION RETURNING $425.00 PER WEEK

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $319,900

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

SUPERB HOME PRICED TO SELL!

64 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 1 5 $229,000

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated low set Queenslander situated on a spacious 1012m2 allotment just minutes to CBD, local shops, hospital and schools...

MUST BE SOLD NOW!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $190,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

PRIVATE FAMILY HOME WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, POOL, 15 x 9 SHED and 6549m2 ALLOTMENT

6 Clydesdale Avenue, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $529,000

This must see home located on the city fringe in Parklands Estate Branyan is perfect for the family lifestyle environment. Positioned on 6,549m2 allotment this...

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

Watch: Morgan Freeman's voice sells Bundy home

The charismatic voice of Morgan Freeman may have helped sell this Bundaberg home.

Million dollar home sold with the help of Hollywood

320 acres for the price of a suburban home

ROOM TO MOVE: An aerial view of the property.

Massive property goes on the market

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!