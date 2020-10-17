Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Westpac Chopper on scene to transport a Lawrence man whose car fell from jacks onto him this morning.
The Westpac Chopper on scene to transport a Lawrence man whose car fell from jacks onto him this morning.
News

68-year-old man pinned under car flown to Lismore

Adam Hourigan
17th Oct 2020 1:14 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A LAWRENCE man has been flown to Lismore after an incident while working on his car on a property near Lawrence.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter reports that it was tasked at 1130 this morning to the property following a report of a man pinned underneath his car after the car he was working on fell off the jacks.

Local residents reported multiple ambulances at the scene to treat the man, and ambulance Paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team stabilised the 68yo male.

He is suffering from chest injuries and was flown to Lismore Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

It came just hours before power lines came down on the Pringles Way north of the village, cutting electricity to more than 500 in the area north of Lawrence. Authorities said the two incidents are unrelated.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundy artist learns to sail, set to travel world on boat

        Premium Content Bundy artist learns to sail, set to travel world on boat

        News After buying her own boat, the Bundy local intends to set sail on an adventure across the world, once COVID-19 restrictions ease.

        Woman taken to hospital after reported snake bite

        Premium Content Woman taken to hospital after reported snake bite

        News Paramedics were called to a private residence in the Bundaberg region after a...

        GREEN THUMBS: How taking care of special trees has paid off

        Premium Content GREEN THUMBS: How taking care of special trees has paid off

        News Residents looking after native trees on their property have been rewarded with more...

        DOLLARBIRD: A cashed up migrant from PNG

        Premium Content DOLLARBIRD: A cashed up migrant from PNG

        News PLUS: How you can learn more about the birds in your backyard with a special...