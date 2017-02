CHARGES: A 67-year-old Bundaberg man has been charged with 11 offences, including seven counts of possessing child exploitation material.

A BUNDABERG West man has been charged with child exploitation offences.

Police charged the 67-year-old with seven counts of possessing child exploitation material and four counts of use a carriage service to transmit, make available, publish, distribute, advertise or promote child pornography material on February 14.

The man is scheduled to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on March 3.