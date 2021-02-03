$66 winner as Ipswich track handles latest test

RACING REVIEW

Claire Power

MIDWEEK racing returned to Ipswich today after a host of weekend and public holiday meetings to start 2021.

Conditions were superb with the track rated a soft 6 despite receiving 25mm of rainfall yesterday and over 45mm for the past seven days.

Winners came from all sections of the track, always a good test of the running surface and a tribute to track manager Sean Tou and his team.

Big odds come up trumps

THE first winner for the day saw connections of Brief Sojourn keen to celebrate after collecting the Maiden Handicap 1350m at odds of $66.80 for the win.

The three-year-old found form in his third start for Beaudesert trainer Kenneth Deacon when jumping nicely for jockey Brooke Ainsworth.

Settling further back in the field Ainsworth sat quietly waiting for the turn to take on short-priced favourite Isabella's Spring and Troptonic to collect the prize in the opening event.

It was Deacon's and Ainsworth's first win at the track for the season.

Race three Ipswich finish with Iamican winning, ridden by Mark Du Plessis. Picture: Claire Power

Trainer David Vandyke picked up back-to-back wins with Iamican in the third, a fillies and mares 1200m race proving the four-year-old is on schedule for a promising winter carnival.

Ridden by Mark Du Plessis, the short-price favourite didn't disappoint leading from the jump to finish comfortably ahead of Sakura Star for trainer Chris Munce.

Iamican was a $475,000 2018 Magic Millions sales buy and has come back better this time in collecting her third career win.

Big top on site

THE Great Moscow Circus rolled into town recently and is set to close on Sunday.

We've been hosting the big top and noticed a few differences in horse sizes with a herd of mini ponies a highlight on the program and slightly smaller version of our race day thoroughbreds.

Community hub

THE Barn Family Restaurant continues to be a community asset with January patronage exceeding expectations.

Diners this month will enjoy a new smorgasbord menu and Friday lunch goers will receive a free coffee or beverage with every adult meal.

The Thoroughbreds Sports Bar is also picking up a following for the Friday afternoon and Saturday sports followers.

To say thanks for the support, the Ipswich Turf Club has introduced complimentary snacks every Friday from 3pm for patrons during February.

The next Ipswich race meeting is on February 10.