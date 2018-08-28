Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 65-year-old man has been charged over a fatal traffic crash on Eumundi-Noosa Road in June.
A 65-year-old man has been charged over a fatal traffic crash on Eumundi-Noosa Road in June. Patrick Woods
News

65yo man charged over fatal Eumundi crash

28th Aug 2018 6:18 AM

A SUNSHINE Coast hinterland man has been charged over a traffic crash that killed 44-year-old Brisbane father Jamie Bird.

Police will allege a Toyota Prado travelling west on Eumundi-Noosa Road about 3.15pm on June 24 crossed double lines and collided with a Mazda travelling east. The Mazda ran off the road and down an embankment.

The driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene. His 13-year-old son, who was also in the car, was cared for by emergency services and others who rushed to the scene.

Police have charged the driver of the Prado, a 65-year-old Kidaman Creek man, with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

He will appear at the Noosa Magistrates Court on September 18.

Related Items

eumundi-noosa road fatal crash noosa magistrates court police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    'I've been through hell and now I'm about to do it again'

    premium_icon 'I've been through hell and now I'm about to do it again'

    Lifestyle AFTER six surgeries from third degree burns Jo Stumbles is ready to step out of her comfort zone.

    Expert says Labor could now win Flynn

    premium_icon Expert says Labor could now win Flynn

    Politics 'I would be very worried if I was the LNP candidate'

    Wide Bay's jobless level stuck in double digits

    premium_icon Wide Bay's jobless level stuck in double digits

    News New ABS figures show drop in unemployment rate

    Local Partners