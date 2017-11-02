News

$6.5m funding for Bundaberg community services

Jim Alouat
THE future of four vital Bundaberg organisations has been secured after the State Government committed more than $6.5 million to help them deliver their services.

The news comes as Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson slammed the LNP for its savage cuts to the public service sector, a claim which the LNP has denied.

Edon Place will receive almost $4 million for the next five years and service director Lyne Booth said she was delighted by the government's continued commitment to support women and children affected by domestic and family violence in Bundaberg.

Ms Booth said the $3.9 million funding would enable Edon Place to continue to support women and children to access temporary supported accommodation while in crisis.

"The objective is to transition the women and children into safe and secure accommodation,” she said.

Ms Donaldson said funding had also been provided to Phoenix House ($1.2 million), Uniting Care Queensland ($871,755) and the Bundaberg District Neighbourhood Centre ($564,460).

"This is a positive boost for our region, providing quality, short-term crisis accommodation, assistance and support to women and children escaping domestic and family violence,” Ms Donaldson said.

"In addition to support for domestic violence victims, the funding will also benefit victims of sexual assault and assistance in financial support for the Bundaberg community.”

Ms Donaldson says Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls slashed $8000 from Edon Place and $37,000 from Phoenix House.

But LNP communities spokeswoman Ros Bates said when the LNP left office in 2015, Phoenix House alone was receiving more than $2 million in funding from the State Government.

"Labor is more interested in smear and fear than running on the poor record of a child safety crisis and abandoning victims of domestic violence,” she said.

"The LNP values and supports the work of community groups like Phoenix House and Edon Place to deliver key support to vulnerable locals.”

