Darling Downs Health Chief Executive Peter Gillies, Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles and Darling Downs Health board chair Mike Horan mark the start of the Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment.
News

$65k grant for drought support

Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
18th Sep 2019 4:01 PM
BUNDABERG’S Bridges Health and Community Care will share a part of $1 million in grants to deliver community-based projects to support Queenslanders affected by drought.

Bridges has been allocated just over $65,000 to deliver the “Tag a Mate, Take a Break” program to support those who work land impacted by cyclones and bushfires.

The program aims to support producers, farmers and tradespeople through discussion of coping strategies and providing local mental health training.

“Parts of Queensland have been crippled by drought for the past seven years,” Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles said.

“We know this adversity has had a devastating emotional and mental toll on people living in this area and we want to help.”

Mr Miles said Bridges Health and Community Care was best placed to establish initiatives that would support locals as they were on the ground and seeing the effects of drought on mental health.

