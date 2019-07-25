65 IN POLL: Vote for Bundy's favourite employee

VOTE NOW: Who will be Bundy's best employee?

VOTE NOW: Who will be Bundy's best employee? Contributed

A GOOD employee is worth their weight in gold.

When we asked readers to nominate their top employees we were overflowing with 65 nominations.

Now, we've put those nominations into a poll to find out our readers' top pick.

The poll will be active on our website until noon Monday.

Here are some of the top comments our readers shared with their nominations:

"Bre Powell at the Waxpot Boutique," she said.

"Always going above and beyond to make you feel and look absolutely amazing.

"Seriously the best brows in Bundaberg, hands down.

"One of the most loyal and hard working business owners out there, and the best to work along side with."

Adam Murrell nominated Mal Fleming.

"Consecutively worker of the week for 52 weeks running...always goes beyond what's asked," he wrote.

"So proud to call him a team member."

Brooklyn Lee Handley nominated Millee Hughes from Bank of Queensland.

"Always going above and beyond for our customers and peers," she said.

The NewsMail also received a number of general nominations for groups and workplaces, which we will craft into another poll in coming days.