Bundaberg Court House.
Bundaberg Court House.
64 people appearing in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

Crystal Jones
17th Aug 2020 7:07 AM
A TOTAL of 64 people will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:

  • Allwood, Ian Jeffrey 
  • Bailey, David Joel
  • Black, Nathan John 
  • Blee, Jesse Dean 
  • Bray, Brendan Lee
  • Bressler, Timothy Lee
  • Brisenden, Troy
  • Brown, Paul 
  • Choat, Anthony Floyd
  • Clark, Adam James 
  • Collis, Daniel James
  • Croft, Ricky John
  • Crompton, Pauline Natasha 
  • Cumner, Dean Ronald 
  • Dale, Amy Teresa 
  • Dendle, Kyron Douglas
  • Dewhirst-Oates, Jordan Allan
  • Disney, John Peter 
  • Donald, Andrew James 
  • Doyle, Anthony John 
  • Doyle, Robert Wayne
  • Doyle, Stephen Lawrence John 
  • Eborall, Zara Susanne 
  • Farrell, Jack Douglas 
  • Fischer, Samarra LeeAllwood, Ian Jeffrey 
  • George, Crystal Gwen
  • Gibson, Clint Husheer 
  • Giles, Courtney Elizabeth 
  • Habijanec, Ricky Paul
  • Hartley, Marcus Dylan 
  • Higgins, Anthony William
  • Hite, Matthew Thomas 
  • Jones, Brad Stewart
  • Lamour, Cherie Joan Madeline
  • Livingstone, Egan
  • Maddern, Samuel Jacob 
  • Mann, Anthony Scott Patrick 
  • Matt, Joshua William
  • Mccosh, Travis Charles
  • Mcgowan, Joel Raymond
  • Mcgrath, Rita Anne 
  • Moxon, Wendy Thelma Joy
  • Nagas, Marcus Kenneth 
  • Nowland, Jourdan Taylah-Shain 
  • O'Rourke-Tewaiti, Coby Thomas 
  • Polsen, Casey Mary 
  • Potter, Shawn Anthony James
  • Poulsen, Juwhan Lloyd Lee
  • Price, Joshua Aaron
  • Psaila, Bianca
  • Raines, Travis John
  • Short, Krystal Maree
  • Spencer, Nathan Alexander
  • Starr, Ross William 
  • Sullivan, Wade Robert 
  • Tanner, Nicholas Leigh
  • Thomas, Kristopher Paul
  • Trippier, Charles
  • Vohland, Joshua Adam
  • Wallace, Dallas Kenneth James
  • Wallace, Jamie 
  • Warner, Lesley Anne
  • Williams, Adam Christopher
  • Williamson, Justin Wade
