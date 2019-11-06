$6.3m Bundaberg road project moves forward next week

The next stage of work is set to begin on the Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd.

The next stage of the State Government’s $6.3 million Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd safety package will start this week.

Crews will focus their attention on upgrades near the Goondoon Rd intersection, with work to include a new dedicated right-turn lane at the Wallaville – Goondoon Rd intersection and the fitting of guardrails through Bullyard.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said works would be done by December, and followed by upgrades to the Bucca, Bungadoo and Kent Tobin Rd intersections next year.

A $127,000 upgrade of the Elliott Heads and Hummock Rds intersection will also start this week., with work to include widening the intersection to allow safer turning and changing to line-marking to make it clearer for drivers.

The road alignment on the southern approach to Hummock road will be curved to reduce driver speeds, while extra lighting will be installed to improve night visibility.

The Elliott Heads and Hummock roads intersection upgrade is expected to be complete by the end of the month, weather permitting.