Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have arrested six youths over a sickening attack.
Police have arrested six youths over a sickening attack.
Crime

62yo man, teenager violently bashed by six youths

11th Sep 2020 4:00 PM

Police have charged six children after a father and son were allegedly assaulted with a bat in a shopping centre carpark.

Police will allege a 62-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were walking to their car in Ross River Road, Aitkenvale on September 6 when they were approached by a group of young people who threatened them.

Community Newsletter SignUp

It's alleged one of the group kicked a door of their vehicle, causing a large dent. The boys and girls then approached the man and boy and allegedly assaulted them with a baseball bat.

The 16-year-old boy fell to the ground and the group continued to kick and punch him before fleeing the carpark.

The boy sustained a number of serious injuries including a fractured cheekbone and eye socket. Detectives will also allege a video of the assault was posted on social media. Yesterday two boys aged 14, a 16-year-old boy, a 12-year-old boy and two 16-year-old girls were charged with two counts each of assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed in company.

letterspromo

Originally published as 62yo man, teenager violently bashed by six youths

More Stories

assault crime elderly man attacked queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DESIGN PHOTOS: New aquatic centre plans revealed

        Premium Content DESIGN PHOTOS: New aquatic centre plans revealed

        News Economic modelling suggests the project will create 126 full-time equivalent jobs during construction.

        CRIME DROP: The offences that are decreasing in Bundy

        Premium Content CRIME DROP: The offences that are decreasing in Bundy

        News Plus some of the simple things you can do to help prevent crime.

        Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

        Public tender open for iconic Bundaberg artwork

        Premium Content Public tender open for iconic Bundaberg artwork

        News Requirements for housing popular artwork Denizens of the Deep revealed in...