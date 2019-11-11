Menu
Detectives allegedly located cannabis in cry-vac bags during a raid on a New Auckland home last week.
62yo charged with drug trafficking after house raid

Tegan Annett
Tegan Annett, tegan.annett@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Nov 2019 1:50 PM
A 62-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with drug trafficking after Bundaberg and Gladstone Criminal Investigation Branch detectives raided a New Auckland home.

Detectives allegedly seized a large amount of money, cannabis in cry-vac bags, scales and a mobile phone during the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday, November 6.

The search warrant for the Liana Ct home was issued following ongoing investigations into drug-related matters.

The man has been charged with trafficking dangerous drugs (cannabis), possessing dangerous drugs (over schedule), possessing anything used in the commission, of a crime and possessing property suspected of being the proceeds of an offence.

The man will appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on January 21, 2020.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

