$62,000 of drugs seized thanks to Crime Stoppers tips

BUNDABERG Police have arrested 20 people on 62 drug charges during the month of June thanks to information received via Crime Stoppers.
The arrests resulted in the seizure of more than $62,000 worth of drugs off the streets.
The charges included
- 21 counts of possession of dangerous drugs
- 19 counts of possession of drug items
- 11 counts of supply dangerous drugs
- three counts each of produce dangerous drugs and explosive/trespass
- two counts of Weapons Act offences
- one count each of fail to dispose of syringe and possession of tainted property
- one warrant.
Bundaberg seizures made up the bulk of the value of drugs seized across the Wide Bay Burnett district - $73,000 - with a total of 25 arrests made across the whole region, including an arrest over more than $10,000 worth of substances in Gympie.
Bundaberg
20 arrests
62 charges
$62,820 worth of drugs
Maryborough
4 arrests
10 charges
$325 worth of drugs
Gympie
1 arrest
3 charges
$10,050 worth of drugs
If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Crime Stoppers is a registered charity and community volunteer organisation.