$62,000 of drugs seized thanks to Crime Stoppers tips

BUNDABERG Police have arrested 20 people on 62 drug charges during the month of June thanks to information received via Crime Stoppers.

The arrests resulted in the seizure of more than $62,000 worth of drugs off the streets.

The charges included

21 counts of possession of dangerous drugs

19 counts of possession of drug items

11 counts of supply dangerous drugs

three counts each of produce dangerous drugs and explosive/trespass

two counts of Weapons Act offences

one count each of fail to dispose of syringe and possession of tainted property

one warrant.

Bundaberg seizures made up the bulk of the value of drugs seized across the Wide Bay Burnett district - $73,000 - with a total of 25 arrests made across the whole region, including an arrest over more than $10,000 worth of substances in Gympie.

Bundaberg

20 arrests

62 charges

$62,820 worth of drugs

Maryborough

4 arrests

10 charges

$325 worth of drugs

Gympie

1 arrest

3 charges

$10,050 worth of drugs

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

