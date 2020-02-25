Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

62-year-old weapon breaks planking world record

by Alex Blair
25th Feb 2020 1:05 PM

 

A 62 YEAR-old former US Marine has set an astonishing new world record, planking for an incredible 8 hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds.

George Hood spent around 2,100 hours of planking to train for the stunt, to win back his record from Chinese policeman Mao Weidong, who broke away to take the record in 2016.

"Anybody can do what I do," Hood said in an interview with CNN. "Everybody has to start somewhere.

"Every tree that's planted has roots. Once that tree is planted and those roots start to grow, whether it be 30 seconds or a minute or five minutes or an hour [of planking]

"You start repeating the process and taking care of your tree, it will grow and you will improve and you will actually get better."

Mr Hood's preparation included four to five hours of planking per day, including an incredible 2,000 sit-ups, 700 push-ups 500 leg squats and 300 arm curls. Daily.

Don't you dare even think about skipping the gym today.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks guinness world records planking sports world records

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman’s warning after being attacked and robbed at rest stop

        premium_icon Woman’s warning after being attacked and robbed at rest stop

        Crime A BUNDABERG woman has shared a message of safety after she was attacked at a rest stop.

        • 25th Feb 2020 1:30 PM
        Vessel weighing 39,000 tonnes berths at Port of Bundaberg

        premium_icon Vessel weighing 39,000 tonnes berths at Port of Bundaberg

        News One of the largest vessels to visit the region

        Through the lens: Photographer’s life on rural station

        premium_icon Through the lens: Photographer’s life on rural station

        News “Station life was incredibly humbling and also very freeing."

        The story behind the artisan products

        premium_icon The story behind the artisan products

        News Starting in March, Artisans 4670 is holding a meet the maker morning every...