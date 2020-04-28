62-year-old bridge receives millions in upgrades

THREE MOON UPGRADE: A joint $18 million project will be completed on the Burnett Hwy by the state and federal government. Picture: File

THREE MOON UPGRADE: A joint $18 million project will be completed on the Burnett Hwy by the state and federal government. Picture: File

A BRIDGE more than half a century old will be getting a $18 million facelift on the Burnett Highway.

The timber made Three Moon Creek Bridge north of Eidsvold is 62 years old and requires regular maintenance to keep it in a usable condition.

Works have now commenced on April 27 by the Department of Transport and Main roads to the tune of $18 million.

A sidetrack will be constructed in the first stage of the project to allow motorists an alternate route while the new bridge is being built.

The bridge project will then begin once this sidetrack is in full operation, which is expected to open in late 20121.

The Three Moon Creek bridge, north of Eidsvold. Picture: Dept of Transport and Main Roads

An average of 652 vehicles use this section of the Burnett Hwy according to 2018 data from the TMR, with more than 22 per cent of these being vehicle roads.

TMR believes the construction of this new bridge will be better suited to the vehicle types and volumes that currently use the highway, and will reduce the need for ongoing maintenance.

The $18 million project is jointly funded under the round three of the Australian Government’s Bridges Renewal Program.

Approximately $5 million will be provided by the federal government, while the Queensland government will be allocating $13 million towards the project.