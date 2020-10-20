Menu
Labor Ministers Roll into Bundaberg on Cuts Bus
News

$6.1M investment to crack down on underpaid labour hire

Geordi Offord
20th Oct 2020 2:00 PM
$6.1 MILLION will be invested to boost the Labour Hire Licensing Compliance Unit over the next four years if the Labor Government is reinstated in the upcoming election.

Incumbent Employment and Small Business and Training and Skills Development Minister Shannon Fentiman made the announcement in Bundaberg this morning.

She, as well as Treasurer Cameron Dick and departing Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham, rolled into Bundaberg today on the 'Cuts Bus'.

Ms Fentiman said the investment was about protecting workers who have been exploited, underpaid or not paid their superannuation.

 

Employment and Small Business and Training and Skills Development Minister Shannon Fentiman announced $6.1 million would be invested to the Labour Hire Licensing Compliance Unit if the Palaszczuk Labor Government is re-elected.
Employment and Small Business and Training and Skills Development Minister Shannon Fentiman announced $6.1 million would be invested to the Labour Hire Licensing Compliance Unit if the Palaszczuk Labor Government is re-elected.

 

"This investment will mean eight new frontline inspectors and it means we can go further," she said.

Since the unit was introduced more than 500 labour hire providers have been "weeded out" for failing to meet their legal obligations.

Ms Fentiman said the frontline inspectors would be based across the state.

When asked if there would be and inspector in the Wide Bay, she said it was still to be decided where they would be based.

"Because we're now increasing our frontline presence of inspectors, we can focus more on regional Queensland," she said.

"They've been doing a great job in agriculture and horticulture, but we're now turning our focus to construction, mining and regional Queensland.

"We're still looking at where they will be based, but we have a very strong focus on regional Queensland with this increase in frontline inspectors."

 

Ms Fentiman said the inspectors would be rolled out almost immediately.
Ms Fentiman said the inspectors would be rolled out almost immediately.

 

"If we get a re-elected Palaszczuk Labor Government they'll be rolled out almost immediately over the next few years.

Labor Candidate for Bundaberg Tom Smith said the additional inspectors would help "level the playing field".

 

Bundaberg's Labor Candidate Tom Smith.
Bundaberg's Labor Candidate Tom Smith.

 

"We have seen first-hand the good work these inspectors do in ensuring local horticulture workers are protected and that there is a level playing field for all businesses across the Wide Bay/Burnett," he said.

"And now we will expand our resources to ensure that a wider section of workers are being protected."

