600kg of cocaine dumped at sea, local rugby star charged

UPDATE 11.30am: TWO men charged over a 600kg cocaine haul off the North Coast have been remanded in custody.

Byron Bay man Dru Anthony Baggaley, 36, and Anthony Trevor Draper, 53, appeared before Southport Magistrates Court yesterday.

They have both been charged with possessing a commercial quantity of an unlawfully imported, border-controlled drug.

They both remain in custody and are expected to return to the court on August 20.

Original story: A NORTH Coast rugby player has been charged over a huge cocaine haul after a dramatic ocean pursuit.

Byron Bay rugby star Dru Baggaley, 36, and Anthony Trevor Draper, 53, were charged with possession of a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug, according to AAP.

Their arrest followed a dramatic arrest off the coast of Byron Bay yesterday.

In a joint statement from the Australian Federal Police, Australian Border Force, Queensland Police Service, Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission and Defence Force, it was revealed a joint collaboration with the Maritime Border Command yesterday saw two men arrested with about 600kg of cocaine.

The agencies will allege the men were heading toward the shore of Northern NSW when they were observed by ABF and ADF crews.

When they were approached, the men tried to evade interception, allegedly throwing the cocaine into the ocean.

The ADV Cape Fourcroy crew retrieved the drugs from the water and began a pursuit with the small vessel.

The men were ultimately intercepted by Queensland Police about 40 nautical miles east of Byron Bay and were charged with with possession of a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug.

Australian Associated Press has reported the men are 36-year-old Byron Bay rugby star Dru Baggaley and 53-year-old Anthony Trevor Draper.

The duo faced Southport Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Australian Federal Police Detective Superintendent Andrew Donoghoe said the arrest demonstrated the reach and co-ordination of modern law enforcement agencies.

"Not only was the syndicate involved in this operation up against the Queensland Joint Organised Crime Taskforce, they were also facing resources from Maritime Border Command and our international partners," Supt Donoghoe said.

"That we have stopped such a large amount of cocaine from hitting the streets of Australia is a testament to the combined efforts of all agencies involved."

Commander of Maritime Border Command Rear Admiral Peter Laver said their "significant on-water presence" was well-equipped to keep large-scale drug importation down.

"Illicit drugs are a national problem and this operation highlights the importance and effectiveness of our law enforcement partners working collaboratively to identify and disrupt these attempted imports," he said.

ADF Acting Chief of Joint Operations, Major General Greg Bilton said they were committed to this co-operative approach.

"This drug seizure, and subsequent arrests, is a wonderful example of interagency cooperation resulting in a great outcome for Australia," Major General Bilton said.

Further warrants and enquiries are being executed and additional arrests may take place.