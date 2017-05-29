600kg bale of hay falls on 70 year old

BUSY WEEKED: The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifts a man to Bundaberg Hospital after an accident on his property at Gayndah.

A MAN in his 70s was flown to Bundaberg Hospital after an accident at Gayndah.

The man and his son were working together yesterday afternoon when a 600kg bale of hay fell on top of him.

His son raised the alarm and the man was taken by ambulance to Gayndah Hospital with neck and suspected spinal injuries.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter then flew the man to Bundaberg in a stable condition.

The accident capped a busy weekend for the rescue service.

On Saturday morning the Bundaberg-based helicopter airlifted a teenager suffering two suspected fractured ankles after he landed heavily over a jump while riding a motocross bike outside Gin Gin.

The accident happened about 10.30am on a private property at Mount Perry.

The rescue helicopter's intensive care flight paramedic helped the local Queensland Ambulance Service paramedic treat the teen's injuries.

He was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

