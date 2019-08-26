Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Eira Singh sustained serious injuries from pressing a button multiple times per day.
Eira Singh sustained serious injuries from pressing a button multiple times per day.
News

$60,000 for repeatedly ‘pressing button’

by Frank Chung
26th Aug 2019 12:22 PM

A security guard has claimed nearly $60,000 in compensation for injuries sustained from pressing a button an "unreasonable" number of times per day.

University of Melbourne concierge Eira Singh worked at the Raymond Priestly building between April 2011 and July 2015, where she was responsible for monitoring a doorway and allowing staff and visitors to enter and exit by pressing a button underneath her desk.

The former Wilson Security employee claims being forced to repeatedly turn her head to monitor multiple computer screens and pushing the button with "upward force (against gravity)" multiple times without adequate rest or breaks left her with serious neck and arm injuries, the Herald Sun reports.

WorkCover, which has paid more than $57,100 compensation to Ms Singh, has launched indemnity action in the County Court of Victoria against the university to recover the money.

In her statement of claim, Ms Singh alleges the university was negligent in failing to provide a safe workspace, resulting in injuries including a prolapsed disc in her neck, degenerative disc disease in her spine and limitation of movement and loss of strength in her neck and right arm.

frank.chung@news.com.au

compensation editors picks legal action security guard

Top Stories

    Woman walks out of Woolworths with $1200 in stolen goods

    premium_icon Woman walks out of Woolworths with $1200 in stolen goods

    News A MOTHER who tried to steal over $1200 in items from Woolworths has been warned next time she appears before a court she would go to jail.

    Caravan park owner has tribunal application dismissed

    premium_icon Caravan park owner has tribunal application dismissed

    News A long time resident of the park has had a win in court

    55 students caught up in morning bus crash

    premium_icon 55 students caught up in morning bus crash

    News Second bus called in to pick up students

    Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    premium_icon Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    News Subscribers make most of special rewards worth hundreds of dollars