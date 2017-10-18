$6000 fine for female crab catch

FISHERMAN of 60 years Leslie Steemson was visibly upset when prosecuted and fined $6000 for Fisheries offences after inspectors caught him with 21 illegal female mud crabs and too many crab pots.

His excuse in court: "I was not thinking - my brain snapped.”

Steemson, 76, a pensioner, pleaded guilty in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court to four Queensland Fisheries charges that on January 25 he was in unlawful possession of 21 female mud crabs; had unlawful possession of 12 undersized male mud crabs; and two charges that in the waters of Skyringville Creek he failed to comply with regulated fishing apparatus or regulated fishing method declaration.

This involved having too many pots and not attaching identification tags.

The Fisheries prosecutor sought a fine of between $5000 and $7000.

"I'm nearly 76 and I've been fishing around these waters for 60-odd years and never had a conviction,” Steemson told magistrate Belinda Merrin.

"I've never been near the water since I was charged. I was not thinking (that day) my brain snapped.

"I've no intention of ever going near the creek again.

"I'm a carer. It will be a problem to pay a fine.”

"You have been fishing so long you should know better,” Ms Merrin told him.

"Everyone knows that you don't take female mud crabs. What were you doing with them all?”

Steemson replied that he wasn't going to keep them but the crabs should have been sorted and thrown.

"They shouldn't be removed from the creek Mr Steemson,” Ms Merrin said.

She said that just three weeks before the offences Steemson had been issued with an infringement notice because he failed to mark his crab pots properly.

"It was an oversight. I did try. In this world you can only do what you know ,” he said.

"I did my best to co-operate. I don't bear no hard feelings to the Fisheries inspectors.”

"Nor should you, they are just doing their job,” Ms Merrin said.

"You say you were not thinking straight. I'm not sure what that means.”

Ms Merrin said 11 crab pots, seven in excess of regulations, were seized that were not tagged.

Steemson was found with 33 mud crabs, of which 16 were alive and 12 undersized. The 21 females included five dead.

Ms Merrin said the regulations were there to allow the fishing habitats to remain ecologically sustainable.

Steemson was fined $$6000, a conviction was not recorded.