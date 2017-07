Raar was found to have an alcohol reading of 0.057%.

"I STILL have these muck-ups,” Jack Raar told a Bundaberg court after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving at 8.10pm on June 2.

Raar was found to have an alcohol reading of 0.057% and was also busted for driving unlicensed (SPER suspension).

He said he had made steps to sort his life out for his children but still had these muck-ups.

The magistrate fined Raar $600 and he was disqualified from driving for two months.