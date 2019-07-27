60 Minutes’ bombshell story revealed

The bombshell 60 Minutes story which Channel 9 has been teasing all week has been revealed.

In a promo released a few days ago, 60 Minutes said Sunday night's episode will feature "a story so important it can't be missed" which is "set to rock the foundations of Australia".

A story so important it can’t be missed. SUNDAY on #60Mins, the major investigation, six months in the making, which will shock Australia. pic.twitter.com/Q10rXBsLyf — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) July 24, 2019

The mysterious promo sparked a guessing game on social media about what the "major investigation, six months in the making" is about, with more than a few tongue-in-cheek theories.

But now, a day before it's set to go to air, the subject of the story has been revealed by The Age which was part of the investigation with The Sydney Morning Herald and Channel 9.

The program joined forces with two newspapers for the investigation.

The investigation will allege that Crown Resorts, which has casinos in Melbourne and Perth, was prepared to "get into bed with junket operators backed by Asian organised crime syndicates … including the most powerful drug-trafficking syndicate in the world", to help lure wealthy gamblers to Australia.

"We've spent months investigating the story - verifying the details, collating snippets of information, cross-checking sources, bullet-proofing our scoop," Deputy Investigations editor Nick McKenzie said.

"There's the brave former insider, the corruption and the cover-ups."

EXCLUSIVE: A former employee of Crown Casino is risking her personal safety to expose the Australian gambling giant. Full story this Sunday ONLY on #60Mins. https://t.co/UjcKSFZN85 — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) July 26, 2019

According to The Age, Crown helped bring criminals into Australia "in a way that raises serious national security concerns" and broke Chinese law by promoting gambling and paying Chinese sales staff bonuses to lure big gamblers down under.

In a statement to The Age, Crown Resorts denied any breach of Chinese law and added it has not been charged with an offence in China.

James Packer, who was not a Crown executive or director at the time and who sold half his stake in the company for $1.76 billion earlier this year, "adamantly" denied knowledge of Crown's activities in China with his lawyer telling The Age the businessman had a "passive role" in events.

James Packer denies knowledge of Crown’s activities in China, according to The Age.

You can watch the full investigation on 60 Minutes this Sunday night at 8.40pm on Channel 9