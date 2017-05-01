60-love couple celebrate anniversary

LOCKING eyes across the tennis court when they were just teenagers, Jan and Pat Cuskelly are now celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

The long-time lovers met while playing competitive tennis in Sydney and haven't looked back since.

"I wasn't very good at it, but my husband was very good at tennis,” Mrs Cuskelly said.

Talking off the court, Mrs Cuskelly said she just knew he was the one.

"It's just instinct, you can't explain it, you just know,” she said.

"Every relationship has it's ups and downs but our way of thinking is all about compromising.

"It may take some time but we always come to a compromise.”

Since their marriage, the Cuskelly couple have had two sons and countless adventures.

"We did many overseas trips when we were in our 50s and that was great,” she said.

"In the early 70s we operated some hotels in New South Wales - there's so many memories.

"I've had a most enjoyable life, I can't knock it at all.”

Mr and Mrs Cuskelly celebrated their anniversary at the Rock Bar and Grill on Sunday surrounded by lots of friends and family.

Mrs Cuskelly said as time goes on it's important to keep busy and active.

"As you get older, you need to keep your social life and you need to keep your brain active, otherwise all you do is sit at home and whine,” Mrs Cuskelly said.

She said even if your hobbies differ, you've got something to talk about when your both come home.

