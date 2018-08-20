Menu
Bundaberg courthouse.
Bundaberg courthouse.
6 times drink drive limit: Woman fined after Bundy car crash

20th Aug 2018 1:22 PM
A WOMAN, 55, who took her car for an early morning run to pick up some groceries from the Burnett Heads IGA has been fined $1200 for drink-driving.

Michelle Antonia Plath, of Turkey Beach, returned a blood alcohol content reading of .287 - nearly six times the legal limit.

Plath pleaded guilty in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court last week to drink driving and a charge of improper use of an emergency call service.

The court heard that about 7.20am on the morning of June 15, Plath crashed her car in the Burnett Heads area.

The police prosecutor said a witness saw her car veer across the road and hit a concrete drain.

Senior Constable Stuart Allen said the vehicle suffered extensive damage to its front end and underneath.

He said the witness went to the vehicle and stayed with the woman until the ambulance arrived.

Officers conducted at BAC test at Bundaberg Hospital.

Sen Const said Plath admitted she had been drinking wine the night before and had gone to the IGA to get groceries.

Plath's defence lawyer Rian Dwyer said this was her first appearance in a court and she was remorseful for her actions.

Mr Dwyer said the incident was "out of character” and came at the end of a rough week, during which a close family member had received a serious health diagnosis.

Regarding the other charge, the court heard Plath repeatedly called for an ambulance also on a date in June.

Acting Magistrate Neil Lavering fined Plath $1200 and disqualified her from driving for a year.

No conviction was recorded.

Bundaberg News Mail

