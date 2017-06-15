6 things to love from budget and a kickstart for water park

COOL IT: Money has been allocated in the budget to investigate a water park.

THE Bundaberg Regional Council will spend $130 million on major projects in the region after the annual budget was adopted this morning.

Included in this is $200,000 to investigate the Bundaberg Aquatic Centre and redevelopment of Anzac Pool, as well as $8 million for the CBD revitalisation.

Here is a list of the top six capital works projects in the pipeline.

A zipline could be in the works as part of plans for the Botanic Gardens. Contributed Craig Golding ROK140

1. $500,000 for ropes course

The council plans to utilise the popularity of the Botanic Gardens by spending $500,000 to build a natural-themed play area. The area could include a ropes course complete with zipline.

"The design of the play area will be a departure from the traditional plastic play zones," the council said.

Picnic and fitness nodes are also on the cards for Barolin Point and Innes Park.

In total, $2.7 million will be spent on parks across the region, including the finalisation of Christsen Park, barbecue shelters and shade sails.

The old fire station will be turned into an arts and innovation hub. Hayley Nissen

2. $500,000 for a new art centre

The old fire station will be turned into the Bundaberg Arts and Innovation Hub - Live Fire - at a cost of $500,000. Preliminary artist impressions show the centre will accommodate an innovation hub, retail space, shared meeting rooms, hot-desk workstations, a cafe, kitchen, dressing rooms, performance space, lobby, a hanging garden and artist in residence accommodation.

"With the the fire station relocating to a new facility, the opportunity exists to transform the current fire station into a relevant community space."

Could Bundaberg have a water park facility like the Fraser Coast's Wetside? Courtney Becht

3. $200,000 for water park

For those whose chorus rings loud about the need for a water park in the region, their wishes are gaining traction.

The council will allocate $200,000 to investigate a Bundaberg Aquatic Centre and the redevelopment of Anzac Pool.

It is the first step in getting a water park here and forms part of $22.15 million allocated to major projects in the region.

Council will spend money to beautify the streetscape leading to the Bundaberg Rum Distillery. Craig Warhurst

4. $1 million for beautification of East Bundaberg

Council will spend $1 million to upgrade the streetscape surrounding East Bundaberg. This comes on the back of $8.5 million that was spent by Bundaberg Rum to finalise their Bundaberg Rum Distillery Visitor Experience. This money means visitors to the region who want to experience some of our attractions will have a good first impression of the area.

A whopping $8 million has been announced for the Bundaberg CBD revitalisation project. Mike Knott BUN221216CBD58

5. $8 million for CBD

There will be a "new shine on a true diamond" with $8 million from the council budget allocated to the revitalisation of the Bundaberg CBD.

The money will allow stage 1a of the revitalisation from Maryborough to Targo Sts to go ahead.

"This is our shopping heart which encompasses our financial and services sectors," the council said.

Zunker Street at Burnett Heads will get a makeover. Mike Knott BUN310117ZUNKER1

6. $4.8 million for Burnett Heads

The redevelopment of the Burnett Heads CBD is a step closer, with $4.8 million dedicated to bringing it to fruition.

Part of suggested improvements include street resurfacing, improved kerb and channel, footpaths, pedestrian crossings and street furniture.

A centrally located shared zone near the Lighthouse Hotel is also proposed.

The works will tie in with the activity happening at present around the port, including the Knauf plasterboard factory and pre-scuttling works for the ex-HMAS Torbruk. It will also benefit from being declared a State Development Area as development at Burnett Heads is poised for significant growth.