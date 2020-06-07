Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The body of a five-year-old child has been found after a boat capsized on Saturday night. The search for a missing man goes on.
The body of a five-year-old child has been found after a boat capsized on Saturday night. The search for a missing man goes on.
Breaking

Five-year-old dead after boat capsizes

by Cydonee Mardon
7th Jun 2020 10:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The body of a five-year-old child has been found after a boat capsized off Bulli Beach on Saturday night.

Police received multiple reports of screams coming from the water off the north end of Bulli headland at 6.30pm.

"The callers were reporting the multiple screams appeared to be coming off Bulli Headland from the rocks. They heard the screaming for quite some time and then it went quiet," a police spokesman said.

A man and child are missing after a boat capsized off Bulli Beach.
A man and child are missing after a boat capsized off Bulli Beach.

A helicopter was deployed and the air crew reported seeing a dark object in the water

The capsized boat was towed into Port Kembla Harbour on Sunday morning, where police divers located the body of the boy.

A 28-year-old man remains missing and a search for him continues.

Two other people, aged 23 and 31, were rescued and brought to safety before being flown to hospital for treatment.

They have since been released.

Originally published as 5yo boy dead after boat capsizes off Bulli Beach

drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 patient voluntarily sought testing at fever clinic

        premium_icon COVID-19 patient voluntarily sought testing at fever clinic

        News The man has advised health teams that he was not aware of any contact he may have had with confirmed cases.

        ‘Snaky little bastard’: Inside killer’s prison life

        premium_icon ‘Snaky little bastard’: Inside killer’s prison life

        Crime Childers Backpackers murderer Robert Paul Long stands over prisoners

        Realtor says grant a benefit for owners

        premium_icon Realtor says grant a benefit for owners

        News BARGARA real estate principal describes the Federal Government’s HomeBuilder...

        Briggsy’s birds: A spectacular parrot

        premium_icon Briggsy’s birds: A spectacular parrot

        News It is a species that mates for life and is usually found in pairs or family groups...