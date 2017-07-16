$59 flights from Bundaberg to Brisbane

CHEAP FLIGHTS: Alliance Airlines will touch down in Bundaberg tomorrow.

WANT cheap flights from Bundaberg to Brisbane?

Alliance Airlines is offering $59 one-way tickets to celebrate its first scheduled passenger flights taking off tomorrow.

The one-way tickets from Bundaberg to Brisbane or Brisbane to Bundaberg include taxes and will be on sale from tomorrow until July 23 or until sold out.

Bookings can be made via travel agents and www.virginaustralia.com for travel between July 20 and August 31 on selected flights only.

Alliance Airlines CEO Lee Schofield said there would be 200 Launch Fares up for grabs.

"We are delighted to be flying to Bundaberg and are encouraged by the enthusiastic support we have received from the city and community," he said.

"With 200 launch fares and year-round affordable jet flights, we ask the people of Bundaberg to give us a go and we look forward to welcoming many new faces on board."

Effective from tomorrow, Alliance will commence 14 scheduled jet services weekly between Brisbane and Bundaberg.

Alliance Airlines has flown throughout regional Queensland since 2002 and now flies into all Australian states and territories.

Bookings for Alliance Airlines flights can be made via www.virginaustralia.com and Velocity frequent flyer points apply.