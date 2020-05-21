Menu
Resources Minister Anthony Lynham and Sunwater’s chairwoman Leith Boully during an announcement of Paradise Dam last year. Picture: Mike Knott.
563-page dam inquiry report released to public

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
21st May 2020 10:30 AM
THE Commission of Inquiry’s Paradise Dam report has been released to the public, after it was tabled in Queensland Parliament this morning.

Resources Minister Anthony Lynham tabled the report at 9.55am, along with the government’s response to eight recommendations for future projects.

He thanked the two commissioners, Justice John Byrne and emeritus professor John Carter, as well as their staff, who had worked on the technical findings for the 563 page report within five months.

It was an inquiry that required the commission to compile and be familiar with 30,000 documents, before cross-examining dam engineers over the details of technical information in hearings held in Brisbane and Bundaberg.

Dr Lynham said the inquiry’s findings showed the dam’s spillway apron was “completely inadequate” because it was not wide enough, and that Sunwater’s decisions to lower the spillway was reasonable.

“Evidence before the commission suggested that if the 2013 floods had lasted longer, the erosion due to the insufficient downstream protection may have undermined the dam giving rise to a risk of a dam failure by overturning,” he said.

“If the wall itself is ultimately proven to be unstable the Commission notes that the concrete mix used to build the dam may have been intrinsically incapable of meeting the required design values.

Dr Lynham said the commission has made eight recommendations for future projects, and these recommendations.

The report can be viewed here.

