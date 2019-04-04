56 private berths are just what the dock ordered

BIRTH OF AN ERA: Artist's impression of the Gateway Marina at Burnett Heads.

A CHANCE to have your own berth at the new Gateway Marina is an offer sure to float your boat.

Berthing allocations at Gateway Marina are now open with the first 56 private berths set to be completed by Christmas.

The marina is offering a Founding Members package that includes a 10 per cent rental discount, a guarantee of first rights to buy berths if released for sale and first viewing of completed apartments.

And already they've had interest in the allocations.

Dreding work is well under way at the marina. Contributed

"We have compiled a data base of approximately 70 expressions of interest so far for all aspects of involvement in the project with many interested in securing a berth in the marina,” BH Developments managing director Simon Harvey said.

"We have been surprised and pleased at the number who are happy to invest in purchasing a berth, and while at this stage we have not announced a release of berths for sale, it will be considered into the future.

"The message to those wishing to purchase a berth is that priority will be given to those who are already leasing a berth at Gateway Marina.”

In the meantime, Mr Harvey said the Development Application for the new marina village had been well received by Bundaberg Regional Council.

"We continue to receive daily inquiries from people interested in leasing berths, buying berths, buying apartments and leasing out commercial space,” he said.

Mr Harvey said Stage 1 was designed to establish the "place” by offering 56 private marina berths, two commercial berths and a 24-hour automated fuel dock.

"To accompany the development of the marina berths and while our Development Application for the new marina village is in council, we will be undertaking a significant renovation of the existing marina building and surrounds to provide sealed car parking, upgraded shower and toilet facilities, a chandlery and small convenience shop,” he said.

"Meanwhile, for those early takers of marina berths in Stage 1, we are blessed with our location to the recently upgraded Burnett Heads town centre which is a very short leisurely stroll away and offers further accessible amenities for our occupants.”

Future stages are expected to involve the first buildings in the new marina village and growing the marina berthing footprint to 100 berths.

"What we are finding through our inquiry data base is that many boats left the Bundaberg Port area following the floods in 2013 looking for a safer sheltered marina,” Mr Harvey said. "We are so pleased to see that a number of these boat owners are now looking to relocate back to Bundaberg with the option now to have a sheltered harbour to berth in.

"The economic impact of these boat owners who otherwise would not have been visiting the region is significant as they tend to travel with their family and friends to enjoy some time on the waters off Bundaberg.

"This creates additional demand for accommodation, restaurants and cafes, other retailing, local boat repairers and marine maintenance.

"Longer term, as the marina village expands, many jobs across a number of industries will be created such as hospitality, construction, retailing, tour operators, repairs and maintenance.”

When asked about their founding members, Mr Harvery said they had a data base of about 70 inquiries and were starting to allocate berths to those on the data base.

"This will be followed shortly by formalising the arrangements with leasing documents and establishing the Founding Members register which will be offered to the first 50 boat owners who are successful in securing a berth in the 56 berths offered in Stage 1,” he said.

For more information about the Gateway Marina or to inquire about berth allocations visit www.gatewaymarina.com.au.