55kmh winds buffet Bundy

THE wild winds that hit Sydney and Brisbane late last week smashed Bundaberg yesterday.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said the wind got to 35 knots - or 55kmh - in Bundaberg and parts of the Wide Bay, violently shaking trees and doors.

As the wind moved up the eastern side of the country throughout last week, the spokesman said the strong pressure grading had eased off.

Temperatures also dropped throughout the Bundaberg region and the rest of the state last night, reaching a chilly 8 degrees in Bundy.

The spokesman said minimal rainfall was forecast for the region over the next several days, and single-digit temperatures would be a thing of the past for coastal areas come Tuesday.