Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bundaberg Court House.
Bundaberg Court House. Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT4
News

52 people set to face Bundaberg court today

Crystal Jones
by
27th Jul 2020 7:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Following people will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:

  • Allwood, Ian Jeffrey 
  • Banks, Trevor John
  • Blair, Jack Raymond Gary
  • Bockholt, Callan Michael 
  • Bone, Geoffrey Oliver
  • Brinkworth, Shantel Tara
  • Britten, Brendan John
  • Butler, Brendan James 
  • Cairney, Dylan-James Graham
  • Carpenter, Owen Kenneth Matthew
  • Chadwick, Shelley Maree
  • Cheetham, Angus David 
  • Clark, Jessica Joan 
  • Cotton, Michael Scott 
  • Daniel, Taylor Jae 
  • Delinecort, Brock Andrew
  • Dewhirst-Oates, Jordan Allan
  • Dixon, Jonathan James 
  • Donnelly, Paul Thomas 
  • Doyle, Mark Matthew 
  • Evans, Jack Ray 
  • Fisher, Raylene June 
  • Fisher, Robert Noel 
  • Healy, Nicholas Adam
  • Honor, Cody John William 
  • Iata, Desmond
  • Jones, Brad Stewart
  • Jones, Rodney Michael Adrian
  • Kusci, Kerem 
  • Livingstone, Egan 
  • Lovett, Paul Shane
  • Massimissa, Bruno Rocco 
  • Mather, Nicholas 
  • Matthews, Sherrie Mclean
  • Mcbean, Kimberly Mary Kathleen 
  • Mcdonald, Paul John 
  • Mclean, Clifford Zane
  • Mcrae, Graham Donald 
  • Murray, Stephen Daniel
  • Nutt, Jason Andrew 
  • Obah, Theodore 
  • Palmer, Dylan Thomas 
  • Peerless, Benjamin James 
  • Radel, Rebecca Leigh
  • Ramsay, Rieyce Kye
  • Sankey, Leon Robert 
  • Taylor, Chevy Reece 
  • Thompson, Graeme Marshall
  • Thompson, Owen Neil Stewart 
  • Trindall, Harley Lee
  • Ward, Harley Garon 
  • Wilkinson, Jaydon 

More Stories

buncourt
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        INSIDE LOOK: New child care centre opening soon

        premium_icon INSIDE LOOK: New child care centre opening soon

        News THE 80-place centre will provide education and care for children aged from six-weeks to six-years of age.

        EIGHT FIRES IN FOUR YEARS: Looking back at Bundy's blazes

        premium_icon EIGHT FIRES IN FOUR YEARS: Looking back at Bundy's blazes

        News Over the years, a number of significant buildings have been lost

        Police hope to speak to two men in separate investigations

        premium_icon Police hope to speak to two men in separate investigations

        News Can you help police with investigations?

        • 27th Jul 2020 6:55 AM
        Man taken to hospital after alleged wounding

        premium_icon Man taken to hospital after alleged wounding

        News Paramedics take man to hospital

        • 27th Jul 2020 7:07 AM