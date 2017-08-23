51-year-old returns positive drug test

POLICE have thrown the book at two drivers who returned positive tests for drugs and alcohol.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said in the most recent case, a 30-year-old Svensson Heights woman blew 0.101, more than twice the legal limit, on Boreham St, Bundaberg South, about 12.25pm on Monday.

The woman was ordered to front Bundaberg Magistrates Court later this month.

About 10.25am on Tuesday, August 15, a 51-year-old Avenell Heights man tested positive for drugs on Spence St on Svensson Heights.

Sen Const Loftus said the man's licence was suspended for 24 hours.

He is scheduled to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court next month.