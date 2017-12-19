Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

$500 stolen from wallet

STOLEN: $500 was stolen from a wallet on a bar.
STOLEN: $500 was stolen from a wallet on a bar. Warwick Daily News

WHEN a patron at a Bundaberg hotel left his wallet containing $500 inside on the bar he returned to find the money gone.

Police were called to the hotel in Bourbong St and later came across John Daniel Parker outside another hotel on Targo St.

Parker, 43, pleaded guilty to stealing at 4pm on October 25.

Police prosecutor Andrew Blunt said Parker had also been drinking and had taken the money from the wallet.

When spoken to by police Parker had $385 cash on him and at first denied taking $500.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring fined Parker $285 and ordered him to pay the outstanding amount, $115, in restitution.

Topics:  bundaberg court crime stealing

Bundaberg News Mail
BREAKING: Axle ripped from car in Qunaba crash

BREAKING: Axle ripped from car in Qunaba crash

TWO cars have collided on Burnett Heads Road just 500m from the Turtle Roundabout.

Winners are grinners in mad dash

CHRISTMAS SHOPPING: Anita Mills was one of three lucky winners who were given two minutes to fill their trolleys at Hinkler Central.

Three shoppers celebrate Christmas early

UPDATE Tuesday: Doug Dilger transferred to Brisbane hospital

ATTACK: Doug Dilger was bashed and robbed in his own home in Childers on Friday night.

Elderly man robbed and bashed in his own home by masked intruder

Mad butcher's Christmas ham tips

STAYING FRESH: Scotty's Mad About Meats owner Scott Reid shares his tips on keeping your Christmas ham fresh.

'A ham will last a good two to three weeks if you look after it.'

Local Partners