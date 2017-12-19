$500 stolen from wallet

STOLEN: $500 was stolen from a wallet on a bar.

Warwick Daily News

WHEN a patron at a Bundaberg hotel left his wallet containing $500 inside on the bar he returned to find the money gone.

Police were called to the hotel in Bourbong St and later came across John Daniel Parker outside another hotel on Targo St.

Parker, 43, pleaded guilty to stealing at 4pm on October 25.

Police prosecutor Andrew Blunt said Parker had also been drinking and had taken the money from the wallet.

When spoken to by police Parker had $385 cash on him and at first denied taking $500.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring fined Parker $285 and ordered him to pay the outstanding amount, $115, in restitution.